MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB)-- Connecticut State Police continued to ramp up patrols this week for the holiday.
Officers said they have arrested at least 47 people for drunk driving since they began boosting patrols on Friday.
Officers investigated more than 400 crashes over the weekend, including two that were deadly and 46 with injuries.
While the focus has been on curbing drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, state police say that through midday on Tuesday they had also issued nearly 500 citations for speeding, 10 for failure to use seatbelts and 25 others for various violations including texting while driving.
