MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester police warn that car thefts and break-ins are skyrocketing.
Car thefts, break-ins and vandalism more than doubled between 2019 and 2020 in Manchester, they said.
However, one local car safety expert said if people spend a little money now, they can ensure their vehicles are protected.
“You hit lock and it’s going to arm the vehicle and it’s going to let you know the vehicle’s armed,” said Rob Lewis of Extreme Audio and Performance in Manchester.
Lewis owns Extreme Audio and Performance. He said the increase in car crimes has changed his business. These days, he sells more car alarms and remote starters than any other products.
“They’re coming to us for their advice on how to protect their cars from future theft and having their rims being stolen,” he said.
Lewis recommended remote starters with built-in alarms. That way drivers can warm the car up on a cold winter morning without fear that someone will steal it.
“You press the side button here and you get a confirmation that the vehicles going to start,” Lewis explained. “The vehicle will then start and then it’ll actually re-arm. And the doors are going to remain locked.”
The vehicle won't accelerate unless its key or fob is nearby. All car alarms have shock detectors, but if you're worried about wheel thieves, Lewis advises focusing on a product with a tilt sensor too.
“If somebody comes up to the vehicle and starts tilting the vehicle left right front rear pushes forward or backwards, the vehicle would immediately go off, sending the alarm off,” he said.
Lewis said vehicle surveillance cameras provide another layer of protection. He said think of them like a home security camera for the car with the footage going directly to a phone.
He said it can provide peace of mind.
“We've had people that've called us after we put the alarm systems in and they've told us that the product absolutely works,” Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.