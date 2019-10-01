HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A tax on some foods at the grocery store went into effect on Tuesday.
The tax is on many prepared meals, but it's not a new tax. It’s an increase to the sales tax.
For example, stores are required to charge a sales tax of 6.35 percent on things like prepared sandwiches. On Tuesday, that tax went up to 7.35 percent.
At the Big Y in Rocky Hill, a slice of pizza is $2.25 at its food court. The new tax adds a couple of pennies to that cost.
"When is the taxing going to stop, right? It just keeps going up in Connecticut. Up, up, up,” said Dan Sforza, who bought two turkey sandwiches on Tuesday. Each cost $7.49, and on Tuesday that cost went up $0.08.
The meals tax is a way to raise revenue, and was an attempt to treat grocery stores with food courts and seating areas like restaurants.
"It's one percent on just those prepared meals. All the vital staples you need still continue to be untaxed. I inherited a $3.75 billion deficit from the legislature and we fixed it without overall raising tax rates. First time that's been done in well over a decade,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.
There was a lot of confusion initially. The state tax department was accused of misinterpreting the tax and all sorts of items like bags of lettuce were once on the table, but not anymore.
Many shoppers may not be aware or even notice this tax, but it's one of those things people in Connecticut feel they're already taxed enough, and in some cases too much.
Click here to read the whole plan.
As it stands right now, taxable meals would include:
• All food and beverages sold for human consumption at the seller’s location; and
• Food products ordinarily sold in such form and portions that are ready for immediate consumption at or near the location of the seller. This includes prepared foods, prepackaged foods, hot foods, and foods heated on the premises for the purchaser.
• A meal may be a full dinner or it may be a single item. Meals are subject to sales and use taxes whether they are served at the location of the seller, delivered to the purchaser’s location, or sold on a takeout basis.
Examples of Taxable Meals:
• Food for immediate consumption constituting taxable meals includes, but is not limited to:
• Sandwiches, grinders, and wraps
• Popsicles, ice cream cones, cups, sundaes, and other individual servings of frozen desserts unless sold in factory prepackaged multi-unit packs
• Ice cream, frozen yogurt, and other frozen desserts sold in containers of less than one pint
• Salads sold at salad bars
• Lettuce or greens-based salads sold in containers of 8 ounces or less
• Salads that are not greens-based (macaroni, potato, pasta, fruit, etc.) sold in containers of 8 ounces or less
• Donuts, muffins, rolls, bagels, and pastries (5 or fewer)
• Cookies sold loose (5 or fewer when cookies are sold by quantity, or less than 8 ounces when cookies are sold by weight)
• Pies or cakes by the slice
• Prepackaged or factory-sealed bags or packages of 5 ounces or less of chips, popcorn, kettle corn, nuts, trail mix, crackers, cookies, snack cakes, or other snack foods, unless sold in factory prepackaged multi-unit packs
• Pizza, whole or by the slice
• Cooked chicken sold by the piece, including buckets of chicken, and whole cooked chickens
• Cooked ribs sold by the piece or portion and whole racks of ribs
• Hot dogs served on a bun or heated
• Bagels that are individually prepared
• Soup sold in containers of 8 ounces or less, unless sold in factory prepackaged units
• Smoothies
• Meal replacement bars
• All beverages provided with the sale of a taxable meal
• Food sold at a hot buffet
• Food that is cooked to order
• Popcorn, kettle corn, nuts and any other snack foods that are kept warm for purchase
• Items such as salads, side dishes, and rolls, when sold as part of family pack meals typically including, whole chickens or buckets of chicken, when prepared and sold for immediate consumption, even when the items exceed the weight or quantity limits specified above.
Taxable Drinks:
• Beer, including nonalcoholic beer
• Fruit juices, sweetened beverages, soft drinks, and soda
• Carbonated water
• Coffee or tea (ready to consume, hot or iced)
• Distilled alcohol such as brandy, rum, whiskey, gin, vodka, and tequila
• Fountain drinks of any kind
• Hard cider
• Kombucha tea, and other naturally carbonated beverages
• Malt liquor
• Milkshakes
• Hot chocolate
• Syrup-flavored crushed ice drinks
• Wine
It may only end up costing a few cents more, but for some, especially older shoppers who tend to cook less and eat more prepared smaller meals, it could be a huge impact.
For more laws going into effect on Oct. 1, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.