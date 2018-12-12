MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Homeowners in Meriden are frustrated by a major spike in crime.
City leaders are discussing the problem at a public safety meeting on Wednesday night.
City and police leaders say they are on the same page, desperately trying to curb this rash of violent crimes.
But a budget issue means resources are limited which many people find frustrating.
Just within the last two weeks, Meriden police have responded to a stabbing on Saint Casmir Street as well as two shootings and two reports of shots being fired.
Police believe some of the crimes are gang related.
The council neighborhoods a group that tracks violent crime believes the most recent wave of violence is tied to the elimination of an 11-officer community policing division known as the Neighborhood Initiatives Unit or the NIU.
Police Chief Jeffry Cosette disbanded the NIU recently after city leaders slashed his budget by $400,000.
Cosette and Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpatti both acknowledge the NIU was effective and want to bring it back but no one knows where to find the money.
Holly Wills who serves as the president of the Council of Neighborhoods says she just hopes Meriden leaders find a way to work together to make the streets safer.
“It is very frustrating and we are hoping that working with our city councilors and the mayor and with the police chief we can come up with a plan to address all this because we want safety in our neighborhoods and that’s what our main concern is,” said Wills.
Cosette suggested a compromise, creating a scaled down five person community policing unit, but he says even that would cost about $200,000 and the city would need to find the money.
