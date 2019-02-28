PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – Police will be on hand a Plymouth middle school again on Friday after a social media threat was found on Wednesday.
On Thursday, there was ann increased police presence at Eli Terry Jr. Middle School following the threat.
An email was sent to parents on Wednesday saying a Snapchat was sent from a student who attends Eli Terry Jr. Middle School.
The Snapchat showed a picture of an automatic weapon with the words “pray for ETJMS.”
Superintendent Dr. Martin J. Semmel sent an updated letter to parents on Thursday saying that police are continuing to investigate the incident, but have found nothing to indicate that there is a threat to the students or school.
Due to concerns, Semmel said there will be police presence at ETJMS throughout the day on Friday and during the portions of the day at each of the Plymouth schools.
Counselors were available at schools on Thursday as well.
“I hope you know that we take these kinds of threats extremely seriously and will take all steps necessary to ensure that our students and families continue to feel safe and secure in our buildings,” Semmel said in the statement.
Semmel said he also heard rumors that police made an arrest in this case, which is not true.
"The administration will take all necessary steps to deal with inappropriate behavior that seriously disrupted the learning process but I cannot and will not discuss any specific behavioral consequences for an individual student.," Semmel said.
