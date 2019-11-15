ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield High School was in "secure mode" after a threat at the school Friday morning.
Officials say the building mode has been lifted.
The Superintendent said a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall inside the school.
Chief Fox said a bomb threat was made on the bathroom wall. Police is calling it a "low-level threat."
Police immediately responded.
There will be an increased police presence at the school today.
