HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A student is in critical but stable condition following a stabbing at a high school in Hartford.
According to police, it happened in a hallway at Weaver High School on Granby Street Monday morning.
A lockdown was put in place. However, police said it would be lifted once they clear the scene.
Hartford school officials confirmed that the victim was a student.
The student was treated in a health center on school grounds, but has since been transferred to St. Francis Hospital by way of an ambulance.
Officials said the student was stabbed in the upper chest area.
He was reportedly stable and alert while being transported to the hospital.
Police said his condition was "critical but stable" during a news conference held around noon. See the news conference here.
School officials described what happened as a "student vs. student stabbing."
The student who committed the stabbing fled the building, they said. However, police said "everyone involved in the stabbing was secure."
They said parents were notified.
Both the suspect and the victim are 17 years old.
There's no word on what the motive was behind the incident.
Carl Hardrick is an intervention specialist with the YMCA. He thinks Hartford schools should work more with community organizations.
"If a school is having that issue, there's a lot of people in the community that's engaged with these kids after school," Hardrick said.
Hartford Police are considering bringing school resource officers back.
"That's definitely on the table, so, we've had them in the past," said. Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
