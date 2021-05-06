HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill that would increase voter access in the 2021 elections moved closer to becoming law.
The proposal could change how voters cast a ballot and would only impact the 2021 elections.
If the bill becomes law, voters concerned with COVID-19 safety would be allowed to vote early through an absentee ballot. This could just be the beginning.
Democrats in both the state House of Representatives and the Senate are pushing for increased voter access in all future elections, whether people want to vote in person or through the mail.
The Senate just passed the bill to allow for increased absentee ballots this year and now the proposal will go to the House.
Democrats want to make permanent changes because in November due to the pandemic Connecticut, voters were allowed to mail in their ballot without needing an excuse and voter turnout soared to more than 80 percent.
Thursday, demonstrators will hold a rally at the state capitol at 9:30 a.m. They said they are pushing the legislature to allow “no excuse” mail-in voting along with early in-person voting. They claim polling shows most Connecticut residents support increased voting although Republican Sen. Tony Hwang argued that Democrats are putting the cart before the horse because a permanent change could only happen by amending the state constitution.
He also said the bill would circumvent that process for this year’s elections.
“We still to this day do not have no excuse absentee balloting,” Hwang said. “It’s part of our constitution. We’ve not yet changed it, so the challenge is we unilaterally through the Democratic Party changed those election absentee ballot laws before the constitution has been amended.”
If supporters are successful in making a permanent change, the issue would eventually be decided by a statewide referendum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.