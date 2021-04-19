HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Hartford Yard Goats announced that individual game tickets for the month of May will go on sale next week.
On Monday, the Yard Goats said that tickets will be available on April 26 at 10 a.m.
The 2021 Yard Goats promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.
The home opener is set for Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. again the Portland Sea Dogs, who are the Boston Red Sox affiliate.
The Yard Goats will follow social distance guidelines by establishing seating pods in the main seating sections. Fan will be able to purchase tickets in pods of two to six with appropriate social distance between each pod.
“We are ecstatic to finally be able to welcome our fans back to watch the Yard Goats play at Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. “Our wonderful and passionate fans, the best in baseball, will once again have the opportunity to experience America’s National Pastime in one of the greatest minor league ballparks in the country.”
A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase online here or over the phone at 860-246-4628.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.