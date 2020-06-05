HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As Phase 1 is well underway, the governor made some changes regarding the next phase of reopening.
'Phase 2' will now happen on June 17, instead of June 20 like originally planned.
"Our public health professionals are continuing to monitor test results for possible links to large demonstrations, but as long as COVID hospitalizations and infection rates remain low, we will be in a very good position for a June 17 Phase 2," Gov. Ned Lamont said on Friday.
He said the change in date is to avoid having the next phase of the state’s reopening happen during a busy Father’s Day weekend.
Lamont said more safety guidance for businesses included in ‘Phase 2’ will be released in the coming days.
Phase 2 businesses that are expected to reopen on June 17 include:
- Hotels (no bar areas)
- Gyms, fitness, and sports clubs
- All personal services
- Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)
- Outdoor amusement parts
- Movie theaters
- Bowling alleys
- Social clubs, pools
- All museums, zoo, aquariums
- Restaurants (indoor, no bar)
Schools and summer activities are also part of Phase 2. Some of those activities include:
- Youth sports
- All day summer camps
- Public libraries
- K-12 summer school
- Nonresidential workforce programs
- Nonresidential clinical courses
- Other nonresidential programs
- Graduate programs
- Undergraduate residential small-scale pilot programs
Phase 3 would happen four weeks after the second phase, and would include:
- Bars
- Indoor event spaces and venues
- Indoor amusement parks and arcades
- Outdoor events (up to 100 people)
