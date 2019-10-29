WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – Halloween is still a few days away, but with the forecast looking soggy, some parents and their children might be looking for ways to avoid the rain.
On Halloween night, rain coats over costumes and umbrellas are going to be a must, but for those looking to keep dry and stay indoors, there are some options popping up.
The staff at New Life Church is clearing out its auditorium.
“Since it’s going to rain and we’re expecting a lot of it, we’re moving Trunk or Treat inside this year,” said Gui Gui Comins-Sporbert, New Life Church.
The Wallingford church says every Halloween it’s Trunk or Treat is a big event, drawing costumed kids and their parents from surrounding towns.
The church will be serving up candy to the children as well as hot dogs and chili.
“We usually get about 1,300 people. With the rain, certain events might be canceled, people might now be willing to go outside in the rain with their kids, so I think we’re going to get a lot more,” said Ben McClain, New Life Church.
Instead of decorating cars, the church will set up tables for the kids to go around to.
New Life Church is not the only ones preparing for some indoor fun on Halloween. The Meriden Westfield Mall is hosting its annual Trick or Treat event on Thursday evening for children 12 years and under.
Click here for a full list of indoor Halloween events.
Children and their parents are invited to meet up at the center court where a DJ will be playing Halloween music before trick or treaters can head off to participating stores and kiosks to pick up candy and goodies.
“I think it’s a great idea. It’s better having the kids safe, you know inside, dry, instead of being outside where cars can’t see them. Lots of leaves on the ground, slippery,” said Rich Klukas of New Britain.
The event at New Life Church in Wallingford runs from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
At the mall, the Trick or Treat event runs from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, but it’s only while supplies last, so children and their parents are encouraged to show up early.
