(WFSB) -- With the forecast on Halloween being soggy, there are several indoor options for trick-or-treaters being made available on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Bristol
Trick or Treat at the Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., all day
Manchester
Safe Trick or Treat at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, 3-5 p.m.
Meriden
Halloween Trick-or-Treating at Westfield Meriden, 5-7 p.m.
Milford
Trick-or-Treat BOOtacular at CT Post Mall, 4-6 p.m.
If you'd like to add an indoor trick-or-treating event to this list, email us at WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com
