HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Multiple people had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Hartford.
It happened during the afternoon hours on the I-84 West off ramp near Market and Morgan Streets.
Crews found one vehicle had rolled over onto its roof.
Hartford District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr. says that three adults, a child, and an infant were transported to area hospitals with non life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Authorities are looking into what led up to the crash.
