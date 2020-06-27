LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ledyard are seeking the public's assistance after a sign at a local church was altered earlier this week.
Officials say that the sign placed outside the Ledyard Congregational Church on Colonel Ledyard Highway had originally said 'Black Lives Matter'.
Arriving officers did find that that wasn't exactly the case Friday morning.
Someone had taken off the 'v' in 'lives' so the sign would read 'Black Lies Matter'.
Officer Ryan Foster was able to assist the church and return the message back to its original form.
Police are working with the church on establishing a timeline and any other information.
Anyone with any information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Ledyard Police at 860-464-6400 and reference case 20-14663.
