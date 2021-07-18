SALEM, CT (WFSB) -- Authorities are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a deadly hit-and-run.
It happened around 11:10 Saturday night on Route 354 near the Gardner Lake Fire Department in Salem.
Troopers initially responded to the area after receiving a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle.
A person, who has not been identified yet, was found deceased when troopers got to the scene, but the vehicle involved in the collision had fled the area.
Route 354 was closed at the corner of Rattle Snake Road for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
State Police do not have a description of the involved vehicle at this time.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Trooper Fraites of the CT State Police barracks in Colchester at 860-465-5455, ext. 4044.
