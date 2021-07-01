SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for any information pertaining to two shots fired calls earlier this week.
According to Simsbury Police, the first incident happened around 1:15 Monday morning at 253 Firetown Road.
A resident told police that they awoke to find two vehicles stopped at the end of the driveway.
A person was seen walking over to a vehicle in the driveway and tried to break inside.
The resident said they chased the suspect away from the car and back towards the vehicles at the end of the driveway.
The suspect let off, what sounded like, a firecracker at the resident before taking off in one of the vehicles stopped at the end of the driveway.
Police say the suspect, described as a white juvenile-aged male, was last seen driving up Firetown Road.
No one was injured during the incident.
On Wednesday, the resident found a bullet hole in the tailgate of a pickup truck, which prompted them to contact police.
Police didn't elaborate where that truck was parked or how long it had been parked there.
The second incident occurred around 1:40 Monday morning in the area of 39 Westledge Road.
Officers initially responded to the area after receiving a report that several gunshots had been fired.
However, investigators found no evidence that shots had gone off, nor did they find any victims or damaged property.
Police believe that both incidents are related and are asking anyone with any information to come forward.
