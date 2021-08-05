NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for the person(s) involved in a double homicide that happened back in 2011 in Norwalk.
Investigators say 22-year-old Rickita Smalls and 27-year-old Iroquois Alston were shot and killed while they were sitting in a parked car on Avenue B on August 6 of that year.
Friday would mark ten years since their deaths and police continue to seek justice.
The state is offering a $50,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Homicide Detective Imparato at 203-854-3190 or by email at cimparato@norwalkct.org.
Anonymous tips can also be made here.
