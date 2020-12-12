BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a hit-and-run.
Officials say it happened in the area of Bradley Street and Brewster Road around 5:50 on the evening of November 30.
A pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when they were struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle in question failed to stop and instead took off.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
Police said they are looking for a gray, older-style wagon/SUV with a black front quarter panel on the driver's side.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Bristol Police Officer Giannini at 860-584-3000, extension 3230.
