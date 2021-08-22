MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Police say it happened around 1:50 Sunday morning.
A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found behind a building at 55 West Main Street.
The man, who has not been identified yet, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Multiple people were in the area when first responders arrived at the location.
No arrests have been made yet in connection to the homicide.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Pellegrini of the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6297 or by email at bpellegrini@meridenct.gov.
