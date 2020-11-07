WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking for information related to a crash in Wallingford that left one person dead.
According to State Police, a motorcycle was traveling down Rt. 15 South around 6:45 Friday night when it suddenly lost control.
The driver, identified as 33-year-old Michael Nacca of Bethany, fell off the motorcycle as a result and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Nacca was pronounced deceased at the scene.
State officials say that the weather at the time of the crash was clear and under dark skies, while the roadways were dry.
Traffic was also moderate and moving at a steady pace.
Any witnesses or anyone that may have dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Trooper Norton of Troop I in Bethany at 203-393-4200 or by email at taylor.norton@ct.gov.
