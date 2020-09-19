ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a crash that happened Friday night.
Officials say the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Depot Hill Road and involved a 2013 Chevy Avalanche and a 2011 Ford Escape.
The operator of the Escape was taken to St. Francis Hospital with, what are believed to be, serious injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Enfield Police Department's Traffic Division.
Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to contact Enfield Police Officer Peterson at 860-763-6400 and dial extension 1362.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.