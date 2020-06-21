DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - CT State Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate a hit-and-run that left one person injured.
According to State Police officials, around 11:45 Saturday morning, a black Dodge Challenger or Charger struck a motorcycle on the northbound side of Rt. 7 prior to Exit 7 and then took off.
The vehicle had dark tinted windows, Connecticut plates, a loud exhaust, and a German Shepherd inside, with damage likely on on the driver's side of the vehicle.
State Police say that the motorcyclist was injured, but did not release the extent of that individual's injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact CT State Police Trooper First Class Cassavechia of the Troop A barracks at 203-267-2240.
