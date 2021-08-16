(WFSB) - Connecticut trains, buses, and highways could be getting a major overhaul.
A bipartisan $550 billion infrastructure bill has passed the U.S. Senate and is now in the House.
CT Fastrak rolled out in 2015. We are told between 8-9,000 people ride those buses every day, but bus service is only on part of a major investment to make transportation faster and safer.
“I like it. Many people like it too. It makes our traveling easier and safe," Grace Munakwe of New Britain said.
Some take it to get to work. Others ride CT Fastrak to go shopping.
There’s a big push for more public transportation. A multi-billion dollar infrastructure bill in Congress could give Connecticut what it needs to improve how we get around.
“To see funding become available for projects that we’ve wanted to get done for the longest time, both the rail and highway side," CT DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti says.
Connecticut would get $5.5 billion for rail and bus improvements, as well as highways and bridges and more electric vehicle charging stations.
“Faster travel time to work, better rail to get to Boston or New York or even places in Connecticut, faster commutes, easier travel on the roads," Sen. Richard Blumenthal noted.
Ridership on the Hartford line, which runs from New Haven to Springfield, has exceeded expectations.
In addition, the infrastructure bill invests $30 billion for the northeast rail corridor, which includes Metro North.
Connecticut has struggled for funding to fix roads and bridges.
Despite a big push for tolls, it didn’t happen, although a new tractor trailer tax will generate $90 million a year.
These projects will create lots of jobs not just for state workers, but also contractors.
