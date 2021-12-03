HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Anti-drunk technology will soon be included in all new vehicles.
It's a provision that is in the recently passed federal infrastructure bill.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Sen. Richard Blumenthal celebrated the provision's inclusion with a news conference at Bob Thomas Ford in Hamden Friday morning.
Automakers will be required to include anti-drunk driving technology in all new vehicles.
The law requires the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, to set the final standards within three years for impaired driving safety equipment on all new vehicles. New cars equipped with the NHTSA-directed technology could start rolling off the assembly line in 2026-2027.
Blumenthal said that according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, more than 9,400 lives could be saved each year as a result of this new law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.