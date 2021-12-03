OXFORD, CT (WFSB) - The impacts of the federal infrastructure bill will have on Connecticut continue to come into focus.
The bill is expected to help Connecticut's efforts to mitigate climate change, including through the creation of green jobs and building out the state's electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference about it for 12:30 p.m. on Friday at JuiceBar EV in Oxford. Stream it live below:
JuiceBar makes electric vehicle charges and is one of the few companies to do it right in the U.S.
Lamont and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection commissioner Katie Dykes are expected to tour the Oxford facility with its CEO.
