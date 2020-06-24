NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A team of activists is working to save a Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven's Wooster Square.
The Italian American Heritage Group of New Haven filed an injunction to prevent city leaders from removing the monument.
"All race, creeds, religions, they all have something to endure from their past so now are we going to take down statues of anywhere affiliated with something that was wrong in the past?" asked Peter Criscuolo, Italian Heritage Group of New Haven. "I mean where does it stop."
A crowd in support of the group gathered near the statue on Wednesday morning.
The injunction, which has not yet been approved, was filed on Tuesday in New Haven Court with the goal of it to protect this statue of Christopher Columbus.
Members of the Italian American Heritage Group of New Haven said they want to make sure no one removes the monument.
City officials have pivoted more toward removing the statue by the end of the week.
Columbus statues have become a lightning rod in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while Minneapolis police custody.
Critics said his image is painful to indigenous people and that Columbus was especially cruel to slaves and minorities. Others, however, said although he was not perfect, people can not deny Columbus’s historical importance or the fact that he became a hero to many Italian Americans.
We have seen Columbus statues vandalized in recent weeks around the country, including in Connecticut.
Over the weekend, someone splattered red paint on the monument in Wooster Square.
Those incidents led some people to argue the statues have become safety issues, but members of the Italian American Heritage Group of New Haven disagree.
The real protection though may come in the form of the injunction.
The group claims the city can’t remove the monument because it’s in a historically protected area.
If we take down a statue, that doesn't remove the knowledge from history books. We never took field trips to statues when I was in school, we went to museums. The statue is nothing but a statue. The inscription on the base is probably less than a paragraph, what "history" can you learn from that?
