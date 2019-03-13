HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 4 in Harwinton has reopened after a serious head-on crash Wednesday.
According to state police, it happened on Route 4 in the area of Route 72.
State police said a Nissan Pathfinder was driving eastbound when it was struck head-on by a Honda Accord driven by Nikolas Rumery.
Two people were in the Nissan. The driver was brought to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injures. The passenger was not injured.
Rumery was brought to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar for serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call State Police.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
