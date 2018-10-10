MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – One person was person was injured in a shooting in Meriden Wednesday.
Meriden police responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Curtis Street around 3:30 pm.
One person was found injured, but police did not specify on the extent of the injuries.
Police are investigating the incident.
No other details were released.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.