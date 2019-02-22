EAST HAMPTON (WFSB) - Sarah Barney has been a dancer her whole life.
But unfortunately, the last 2 months she has been unable to express herself through dance. She was badly injured in a horrific crash in Cromwell the day after Christmas - and right now she's confined to a wheel chair
"I just like the way it lets me express who I am and my feelings," Barney said Friday. "It's hard because my life was movement."
Every day is a struggle, but Sarah who is from East Hampton, moves forward thanks to the love and help of the people who care about her. Sometimes the strength comes from one individual at a time - like her mom Judy
"She helps me to stay positive," Barney said. "And on my bad days she works me through it."
But often the support comes from so many that it's almost overwhelming.
Tonight is one of those times. Two-hundred people packed Saint Clements castle in Portland for a "Sarah Strong" benefit to help the Barney's with medical bills.
"It's nice to see that all these people have come to support to me," Barney said.
Family friend Lois Villa who helped organize the fund raiser says people are proud to support Sarah.
Saint Clements and a bunch of other local businesses signed up to help and the dinner sold out almost immediately!
"It's absolutely brought people together," Villa said. "It really makes me from the bottom of my heart thank the East Hampton community."
Sarah still loves dance. She watches her old videos with determination.
Her next goal is to learn to walk again, she'll zero in on dancing after that. Sarah says all of this support is almost overwhelming, but it makes a difference
"I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who came here who set it up donated," Barney said.
If you missed tonight's benefit but still want to help. You can find links to the Sarah Strong Facebook page and Go-Fund-Me page.
