SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - An injured pit bull dog was dumped in Simsbury.
For the animal control officer, he says it's a rare call he takes.
Now, they're looking for the person responsible.
Warning: Some people may find the video disturbing.
She’s a 6 to 8-year-old pit bull with no name and no home.
That's because she was dumped in a wooded, residential area in Simsbury.
“Someone called said the dog was roaming, dog in yard, dog in the road,” said Mark Rudewicz, Simsbury Animal Control Officer.
Simsbury's Animal Control Officer Mark Rudewicz picked the dog up on Center Woods Road near the Granby line recently.
If that's not concerning enough, he tells us the dog has infected sores on her legs.
“When you see it, it's really a severe case, it looks horrific and for someone to leave and dump this dog, someone needs to be held accountable,” said Rudewicz.
The dog is getting treated at a Canton vet.
For what she's been through, Rudewicz says her temperament couldn't be better.
“And she's sweet. She loves car riding, pets on her head and loves Dunkin Donuts pumpkin spice iced coffee,” Rudewicz said.
He believes she was someone’s pet at some point and possibly used for breeding as the vet believes she just had puppies.
Rudewicz hopes eventually he can place her with a rescue organization that will get her into a loving home.
“We are willing to help out and make sure she gets the treatment she needs,” said Rudewicz.
If you know who owned this dog, police want to hear from you.
The number to call is 860-658-3110 and tips will be kept confidential.
