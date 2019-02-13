NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in New Haven.
Police responded to the report of a person shot on Sherman Parkway between Munson Street and West Division Street just before 2:30 p.m.
A passenger in a car was shot while parking on Sherman Parkway.
A 25-year-old male was found suffering a non-life threatening abrasion to the head.
Police said it has not been determined yet if the injury was caused by the bullet or broken glass from the car.
The victim was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is expected to recover.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.
No other details have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.