MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – One person was injured during a house fire in Meriden Monday night.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. at 121 Belvedere Drive.
According to the fire chief, the homeowner was injured.
The details of the injury were not released.
The fire chief also said hoarding was an issue at the home.
This is the second fire at this home, so the investigation into the cause will be stepped up.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
