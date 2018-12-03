MONTVILLE (WFSB) - Two people were injured in a brief police pursuit Monday night in Montville.
According to police, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations and the vehicle took off. Stop Sticks were deployed in the vicinity of the Troop E barracks.
Police said the vehicle attempted to swerve to avoid stop sticks and ultimately lost control of the vehicle striking a tree.
The operator and passenger are reported to have injuries but the seriousness of the injuries is unknown at this time, both were transported to the hospital.
The highway in this area, at Rte 6 north bound, will be closed for approximately an hour and a half while the CARS unit reconstructs the scene.
There were no cruisers involved in the crash.
