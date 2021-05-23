BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - After nearly two weeks inside a burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital, Lt. Samod Rankins is out and on his way to recovery.
Today, dozens of friends, family, and his first responder family gave him a send off outside the hospital.
Through an ocean of support, clapping, and chanting, Lt. Samod "Nuke" Rankins walked and checked out of the hospital.
His loved ones hugged him for the first time in almost two weeks and his siblings felt blessed Nuke made it out alive, just in time for his birthday week.
"It’s been a long eleven, twelve days. We are just glad he has been able to walk out of here," Lanesha Taylor, Samod's sister, tells us.
Lanesha is the big sis and Samair is the youngest.
"Hope and prayer. I believe he will pull through since day one and I never had any question about it," Samair Rankins said.
Today, both of them were joyful seeing the middle brother march out of a burn unit after being in critical condition.
Samair recalls the tragic moment he found out his brother was part of a deadly fire.
"I got a call at two in the morning. I had to be up. I woke my family up and it was just a continuous process from the hospital, and we have been here ever since," Samair explained.
Nuke made it out alive, but his colleague, Ricardo Torres, Jr., didn't.
Torres' family is still in mourning just days after their hero was laid to rest, but today, they were part of the wave of support greeting Lt. Rankins outside.
"The amount of people that came here to show their support was unbelievable. It shows us how strong our brotherhood and sisterhood really is. Something about Nuke, he was under me when studying for lieutenant and the amount of work that he put in to get where he is was incredible," Lt. Pat Shciffele says.
Hard work that was evident today as Samod walked through his send off, a motivational scene for his brothers and sisters at the New Haven Fire Department.
"I’ve never seen a bigger bond. In the twenty-four years I have been here, we haven’t seen anything like this, the way guys around you. We will better and learn from it and New Haven Fire will be at top of its game as it always is in the state of Connecticut," firefighter John Twohill added.
For now, Samod is in recovery and the family today is asking for more prayers until he is fully recovered.
