CHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- State police said injuries were reported in a rollover crash that closed Route 9 Southbound in Chester on Saturday.
The crash took place on Route 9 Southbound near Exit 7 just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police are encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route of travel while the highway is closed.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
