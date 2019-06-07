HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An inmate is accused of fudging his own prison records to try and alter the outcome of his criminal case.
Junior Jumpp, 38, formerly of Hartford, was arrested on Thursday, according to officials from the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.
A warrant charged him with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and second-degree forgery.
According to the affidavit, Jumpp altered documents he obtained from the Department of Correction while he was in custody. Officials said he tried to make it look like he did not make harassing phone calls from behind bars.
There's no word on how he got his hands on the documents in the first place.
He was charged with making the calls to an unnamed person who had a protective order against him. The victim was not identified by officials.
Jumpp tried to submit the altered documents as evidence in a recent criminal trial in New Britain. He faced charges of violating a protective order in that trial.
Jumpp was arraigned on the new tampering charges and given a bond of $500.
The case was continued to June 25.
Both the tampering and forgery charges are punishable by up to 5 years in prison for each count, court officials said.
