NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An inmate faces charges for trying to have his brother-in-law killed, according to state police.
Troopers said Joseph Arroyo, 29, was charged with inciting injury on Tuesday.
Investigators said they started looking into the murder-for-hire case on May 17, 2018.
At the time, Arroyo was incarcerated at the New Haven Correctional Center.
They said he was soliciting other inmates to have his brother-in-law killed.
Arroyo was arrested and charged.
He's now incarcerated at the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers where he was processed and held on a $500,000 court-set bond.
He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections and faced a judge on Wednesday in New Haven.
