HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One inmate has died after an overdose that left three others hospitalized at Hartford Correctional Center.
According to the Department of Corrections, the inmates overdosed on fentanyl on Thursday night.
Four inmates were seen to be suffering from a drug overdose.
The DOC said one of the inmates had just returned to the facility from parole was observed on intake by medical staff to have symptoms of an overdose.
All four offenders were brought to a local hospital for treatment.
One of the inmates died on Saturday as a result of the overdose.
The three other inmates have since returned to the Hartford facility.
The DOC is working with state police to investigate how the drugs were smuggled into the facility.
