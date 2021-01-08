SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Connecticut inmate has died from coronavirus on Friday afternoon.
The Department of Correction said the 65-year-old man died from complications related to the coronavirus.
The inmate had been transferred from MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution to a local hospital on December 26, 2020. He died while receiving medical care at the hospital.
The DOC said he entered the system in August of 2015 and was serving a 60-year sentence for murder.
His maximum release date was in August of 2075.
DOC said due to the nature of his crime, he was not eligible for parole.
The inmate’s name was not released due to medical privacy laws.
