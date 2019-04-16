WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – An inmate who escaped from federal prison in Georgia was located in Willimantic.
The prisoner, Israel Rodriguez-Zayas, escaped from a Federal Bureau of Prisons Facility in Jessup, Georgia on March 2, 2019.
It was learned the Rodriguez-Zayas was living in Connecticut after escaping.
Rodriguez-Zayas was arrested in Willimantic around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
He had been sentenced by a federal judge in Puerto Rico to 120 months for the sale of crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana in 2013.
In November 2013, Rodriguez-Zayas was additionally sentenced to 60 months by a federal judge in Puerto Ricko for using and carrying firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
He was sentenced to serve a total of 180 months at the Bureau of Prisons Facility.
Rodriguez-Zayas was held pending extradition to Georgia at Hartford Federal Court on Tuesday.
