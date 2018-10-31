CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from prison Wednesday night.
The inmate, identified as 25-year-old Luis Clarke, escaped from Cheshire Correctional Institution on Highland Avenue.
Cheshire Police said the inmate escaped around 7 p.m.
Clarke is described as a white Hispanic male, standing 5'9" tall and weighing 175 pounds.
He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing his gray prison jumpsuit.
According to State Police, Cheshire Police, Department of Corrections and State Police are all actively searching for the inmate.
Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Cheshire Police.
According to the Department of Corrections website, Clarke was serving 18 months for violation of probation. His release date was set for December 2019.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.
No additional details were provided.
