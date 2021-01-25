BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – An inmate has died from complications related to the coronavirus on Monday.
The Dept. of Correction said the 53-year-old male had been transferred from Bridgeport Correctional Center to an outside hospital for treatment on Dec. 30, 2020.
Officials said the man died on Jan. 24.
The Dept. of Correction said the man had suffered from underlying health conditions, which made him more susceptible to contracting the virus.
Due to medical privacy laws, the inmate’s name is not being released.
He last entered the correctional system in March of 2019, and he was awaiting trial on multiple charges of possessing child pornography. His last bond was set at $155,000.
