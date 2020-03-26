HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's Department of Correction said it is manufacturing face masks for emergency use.
The DOC said its Correctional Enterprises of Connecticut unit, or CEC, developed a prototype for mass production.
The mask is made of cotton and would be intended for use where the hard-to-come-by N95 masks are needed. They're not meant as a replacement; however, the DOC said they're for when there are no other options.
The CEC said it converted five of its manufacturing shops for the production.
It began making them on Monday and expects to pump out between 1,200 and 1,400 masks per day. It made 3,300 after just its first two days of production.
"The CEC staff and the individuals producing the masks understand the importance and seriousness of the situation at hand," said James Gaglione, CEC director. "Everyone is coming together to help out."
CEC operates several production sites located within DOC facilities manufacturing everything from highway signs, to furniture, to mattresses. These programs provide offenders with opportunities to learn valuable job skills while providing valuable goods and services to a wide range of customers.
