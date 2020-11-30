HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The inside of a home in Hamden was struck by bullets on Sunday night, according to police.
It happened in the area of Winchester Avenue and Marlboro Street around 7 p.m.
The initial report said multiple shots were fired in the area.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a Marlboro Street home had been hit.
An investigation revealed that several gunshots were fired from a black motor vehicle from Winchester Avenue, westbound down Marlboro Street.
Two bullets struck the interior of the Marlboro Street residence, one entering a kitchen wall, the other lodging in a dresser drawer in a second floor bedroom.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department detective division at 203-230-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.