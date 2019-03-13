WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Disney is coming out later this month with a new release of its classic animated film “Dumbo”!
Channel 3 was able to speak to the man who inspired the movement to the original character.
In 1941, Peter Tytla was just 2 years old when his father started studying him.
Now 80-years-old, Tytla has seen the original “Dumbo” movie several times, and each time he can see his own baby movements that his father Bill created for Walt Disney when he worked on the movie.
“I could see gestures and how he saw certain things I could see in that, so I’m interested now that I’ve seen that one what the new one is going to be like,” said Tytla.
An artist himself, Tytla is curious to see Disney’s new live-action Dumbo.
“I’m sure this is going to be probably more slicker in its movements because of what the computers can do,” said Tytla.
Tytla is an old school artist as well as a hands-on car guy. He’s been able to combine both of his life’s passions into art work.
“When I need this car, I need to have the whole car,” said Tytla.
Throughout his life, Tytla said he’s enjoyed his fame with the Dumbo character. He hopes the new movie parallels the original one.
“The original Dumbo was a smash in the United States,” said Tytla.
The original cost $950,000 to make, while the new one cost millions.
The new release of Dumbo comes out on March 29.
