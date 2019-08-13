PROVIDENCE, RI (WFSB) - A man connected to two death investigation headed to court on Tuesday as part of a legal battle over an insurance claim.
Nathan Carman faced a judge in Providence, RI over the $85,000 claim for his boat.
Nathan Carman was rescued in 2016 after his boat sank near Rhode Island during a fishing trip with his mother, Linda Carman.
Linda Carman was never found.
Nathan Carman insists he is innocent in regards to her disappearance.
The insurer of the boat is suing Nathan Carman. It claims he made faulty repairs that led to the boat's sinking. The insurer believes he should not get money for it.
The plaintiffs are trying to prove that he didn't disclose information about the work on the boat, made incomplete or faulty repairs, and departed in a vessel that wasn't seaworthy.
They argued that the boat, named The Chicken Pox, was seaworthy when it was bought. They believe Nathan Carman removed the parts of the boat that made it float.
The defense, however, argued that the 35-year-old boat was never meant to be a boat when Nathan Carmen bought it. It said a fabricator had to reconfigure it several times before it was purchased.
"There's a lot of things that could have caused this boat [of this age] to sink," the defense argued.
It said no one for sure can prove what went wrong.
Nathan Carman has not been arrested for the disappearance of Linda Carman.
He has also been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of his grandfather, 87-year-old John Chakalos of Windsor.
Nathan Carman was never charged in that case either.
However, family members said they believe he is responsible for both deaths.
He sought to have an aunt removed from a special trust account.
Last year, his aunts filed a lawsuit that accused him of killing both his mother and grandfather. They sought to block him from inheritance money from the Chakalos estate.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Nathan Carman's cases.
