BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to investigate after a young boy with learning disabilities was abandoned in the pouring rain in Bridgeport.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Burroughs and East Main Streets on Wednesday, March 31.
City officials say a white Infiniti sedan being driven by a black female had pulled over and dropped a young boy off before driving away.
The boy is five years old and is only being identified at this time as Prince.
Police were able to identify the boy and locate the vehicle involved in the incident.
Prince appears to be in good health and remains in DCF custody.
It is unclear if any arrests have been made in connection to the incident.
