HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The presidential inauguration is just one week away, and authorities remain on high alert for potential armed protests.
This week, the FBI issued a warning about possible armed protests in all 50 capitals leading up to Inauguration Day.
Since last week’s riot in Washington D.C., law enforcement in Connecticut has been making preparations.
RELATED: CT prepares as FBI warns of armed protests at state capitols nationwide
As law enforcement takes steps to be prepared, intelligence gathering is going to play a key role.
In Connecticut, a lot of that work is being led by what’s called the “Fusion Center.”
The counter terrorism and intelligence center brings together information gathered, not just by state and local police, but also the FBI and other federal law enforcement, even the military.
This was started after Sept. 11, 2001, and has played a big role in planning for protests and other large gatherings since then.
Many of the intelligence analysts in the unit did similar work for the military before coming to Connecticut.
Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella has been preparing for possible events in Connecticut since last Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
“When we turned on the TV and looked at what was happening in DC last Wednesday, his immediate concern was the safety of the people here in Connecticut. That's it. It starts there and he keeps it there, there is no other discussions other than how can we protect the citizens and the property here in the state of Connecticut,” said Brian Foley, executive assistant for the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
Social media had been a major source of information, but many platforms have been cracking down on users inciting violence or planning insurrection. However, analysts have been looking for intel anywhere they can find it.
“We'll be prepared, we'll be ready, the citizens of Connecticut will be safe,” Foley said.
State Capitol and Hartford police are also taking steps to be prepared, including minimizing the traffic that would normally come through the Capitol. Right now, lawmakers are working remotely, and parking will be closed to the public.
The U.S. Capitol Police have faced questions after one officer was seen taking selfies with rioters, another putting on a pro-president Trump hat.
Connecticut State Police say they're making clear their role is to control the protests, regardless of an officer's politics.
“There will be eyes and ears at any type of event watching not just for criminal activity, but also the good behavior or bad behavior of the officers,” Foley added.
There were more than 200 protests in Hartford last year, 90 at the Capitol, and all of them peaceful.
Police credit that to their preparation and crowd management, and any upcoming protests will have the same result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.