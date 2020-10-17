Crews battled an intense fire that broke out at a former factory building in Waterbury Friday night.

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Crews battled an intense fire that broke out at a former factory building in Waterbury Friday night.

The fire was reported Friday night at a vacant four-story building on Freight Street.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

(1) comment

NOTTHEONE-a
NOTTHEONE-a

OK everyone say it with me-"ARSON"

