GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Once brazen car thieves are now on the run from Glastonbury police.

This came after a high-tech crackdown by police that was aimed at recapturing the community’s quality of life and the aid of a community crime tracker.

Something changed in the town after a barrage of car break-ins and vehicle thefts.

“When you have a lot of events that are occurring that never used to happen before, it’s a cause for the police department to actually step up and do more about it,” said Lt. Corey Davis, Glastonbury police.

That’s exactly what police said they did. They teamed up with a regional auto theft task force and shared intel with neighboring police departments faced with the same growing problem.

Police went on the defensive. They went door to door and to businesses. They posted signs that warned drivers to take their keys, lock their vehicles and keep their garage doors closed.

“We’re with the auto theft unit,” police told homeowners. “We’re driving through the neighborhood because there were break-ins overnight. We think there were car thieves looking through the vehicles [or] your garage door is open, and we wanted to let you know.”

“The boldness of the people doing this has really increased [from] the daytime thefts to going right into open garages,” explained Det. Peter Brander, Glastonbury police.

Suddenly, the crime tide turned in the community’s favor. Many credited the introduction of the community dashboard: A tool that tracks crime data, in real-time.

It’s analytical software that was initially created to track business sales. It’s now tracking car thieves, mostly under the age of 21.

“It will tell us how many we’ve had total up here,” Davis said. “One hundred thirty-eight in the past year, 2021. And six arrests have been made. Of those arrests, we can break it down by age group.”

The community dashboard is not just a cop tool, but an interactive community monitor that homeowners can use to track what calls police went on in their neighborhood.

“How we upped our game in the last few months is by intensive intelligence sharing and doing collaborative investigations with neighboring and regional police departments,” Davis said.

So, if residents see Glastonbury police cruising their neighborhood, it’s not that there is something wrong. They said they just want to make sure people have their keys, their doors are secure, and everything is all right.

“If we can get the citizens on board with protecting themselves and educating their neighbors from what they’ve learned from us or their experiences, then we won’t have to be chasing down so many auto thefts,” Davis said.

The homeowners Channel 3 saw told police that they appreciated their efforts.

To check out the Glastonbury police interactive police activity dashboard, head here.